Body found during search for missing Kentucky man

ARTEMUS, Ky. (WATE) – Police in Knox County, Kentucky, say they have found a body while searching for a missing man, but the body is not consistent with his description.

The body was found Monday by a team searching the Cumberland River for Douglas Middleton, 23, who went missing last week. He has a disability and has never left home before on his own, according to Kentucky State Police.

The body was found along the river on several logs around 1:15 p.m., but the coroner and KSP say the body and clothing descriptions are not consistent with those of Middleton.

Crews were still trying to recover the body from the river as of just before 5 p.m. Monday. Once it is recovered, it will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy to determine identification and cause of death.