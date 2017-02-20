Bijou Theatre makes updates to presidential box seating

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: Bijou Theatre/Instagram)
(Photo: Bijou Theatre/Instagram)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Bijou Theatre made a special Presidents’ Day announcement.

The venue updated its presidential box seating. The boxes are named after four of the five U.S. presidents who have visited the theater: Andrew Jackson, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes and James K. Polk.

The Jackson and Grant boxes are available for reservation online or by contacting the box office. The Hayes box is reserved for Friends of the Bijou’s Rockstars and the Polk box is reserved for U.S. Cellular’s guests.

The Hayes and Polk boxes feature phone charging stations and cocktail service via iPads. The Jackson and Grant boxes feature new plush chairs.

For more information on the Bijou Theatre, visit KnoxBijou.com.

