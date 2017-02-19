Vol Baseball wins 10-0 at Memphis to win season-opening series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (UT Sports) — Tossing 6.0 scoreless innings in his first start of the season, Knoxville native Will Neely helped lead Tennessee to a 10-0 shutout victory and clinch the series vs. Memphis on Sunday at FedExPark.

Offensively, freshman Andre Lipcius put together a 4-for-5, 2 RBI performance with a team-leading three doubles vs. Memphis. By doing so, he became the first Vol to record three doubles in a game since Matt Duffy did so against Georgia on May 8, 2010.

The Volunteers lineup combined for 18 hits in the Sunday finale, their most since Feb. 28, 2016 vs. Central Michigan (19 hits). UT’s lineup also collected six doubles, including three from Lipcius. Jordan Rodgersmatched Lipcius with a 4-for-5 effort, his most hits in a single game since April 1, 2016, when he hit for the cycle against Kentucky.

With the series win (2-1), Tennessee claimed its first series in Memphis since 1981, when the Vols took a three-game sweep over the Tigers. The victory also marked UT’s first shutout win since an 11-0 win over UNC Asheville on March 30, 2016.

Tennessee opened the scoring on Sunday in the second inning, plating seven runs on eight hits including four doubles. Lipcius led off the inning with a standup double to left field. UT newcomer Dom Thornton and center fielder Brodie Leftridge each went on to knock RBI-doubles before Jeff Moberg punched an RBI-single through the infield. After moving to third on back-to-back wild pitches from Memphis starter Connor Alexander, Moberg scored on an RBI-double off the bat of Memphis native Jordan Rodgers.

The Vols’ 7-0 edge held until the seventh, when Tennessee furthered its lead to 8-0 on a leadoff double by Lipcius and RBI-single delivered by Thornton.

Lipcius came up big for the Vols again in the eighth, driving a two-run double down the right field line to make it a 10-0 ballgame in favor of Tennessee.

Making his first start of the season, right-hander Neely worked 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit against his 21 batters faced.

Freshman Garrett Stallings entered in relief of Neely in the seventh, making his second appearance of the series. He threw 1.0 scoreless inning before handing the ball over to fellow freshman Andrew Schultz. In his first collegiate appearance, Schultz tossed 1.0 inning and allowed just one hit.

Senior Jon Lipinski was called upon in the ninth to close for UT and went 1.0 scoreless inning with one strikeout to secure the shutout.