Tennessee Sheriff’s Association warns of scam

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA) issued a warning that con artists are calling to solicit money for their non-profit organization.

TSA said they have received reports that numerous phone solicitors are contacting Tennessee citizens claiming to represent their organization. They said all 95 sheriffs have been aware of the issue.

“TSA never solicits money over the phone,” said Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. “If someone calls you claiming to represent the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, please hang up.”

People who would like to support TSA are asked to complete a form and mail it back to the Tennessee Sheriff’s office. TSA says mailers have been sent out to prospective and current TSA members and this will the only method of solicitation.