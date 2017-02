OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Oak Ridge police say one person is dead after an SUV struck a bicyclist on Highway 58 at Blair Road, Sunday afternoon.

Oak Ridge police sending out a tweet earlier confirming a serious auto accident in Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge police say the bike rider died on the way to Methodist hospital.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.

HWY 58 @ BLAIR RD IS SHUT DOWN BOTH EAST AND WESTBOUND FOR SERIOUS TRAFFIC ACCIDENT. AVOID THE AREA https://t.co/lhX8PJHcL8 — Oak Ridge Police (@OakRidgePolice) February 19, 2017