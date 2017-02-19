Nashville panhandler charged 115 times arrested again

WKRN staff Published: Updated:
paul2

NASHVILLE (WKRN) – A man who was charged more than 115 times was arrested Saturday after he was reportedly panhandling near the interstate.

According to the arrest report, Paul Aniel, 50, was seen waiving down vehicles and claiming to have run out of gas. Metro Nashville Police Department said at least three vehicles had stopped before he was arrested.

Aniel has been arrested more than 50 times for panhandling. Court documents show Aniel’s arrest record dates back to 2003 and include prior aggravated robbery and assault charges. He was booked into the Metro Nashville jail and charged with solicitation.

Law enforcement encourages anyone who sees a panhandler acting aggressively or engaging in illegal behavior to contact authorities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s