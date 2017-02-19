Nashville panhandler charged 115 times arrested again

NASHVILLE (WKRN) – A man who was charged more than 115 times was arrested Saturday after he was reportedly panhandling near the interstate.

According to the arrest report, Paul Aniel, 50, was seen waiving down vehicles and claiming to have run out of gas. Metro Nashville Police Department said at least three vehicles had stopped before he was arrested.

Aniel has been arrested more than 50 times for panhandling. Court documents show Aniel’s arrest record dates back to 2003 and include prior aggravated robbery and assault charges. He was booked into the Metro Nashville jail and charged with solicitation.

Law enforcement encourages anyone who sees a panhandler acting aggressively or engaging in illegal behavior to contact authorities.