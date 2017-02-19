Knoxville prepares for week of fashion

Related Coverage Knoxville fashion expert shares trends to start the new year

Hundreds of models are getting ready to hit the runway for Knoxville Fashion week.

Gage Models & Talent Agency is holding the event February 28 through March 4.

Knoxville Fashion Week features a variety of the latest looks and styles. Designers from as far away as Miami, Atlanta, Asheville, and Nashville are bringing their latest designs.

February 28’s Tuesday night kickoff is at the Hard Rock Café in Pigeon Forge. Fashion week moves to The Emporium in Knoxville Wednesday. The Relix Variety Theatre will hold the event Thursday and Friday, and the Saturday grand finale will take place at The Mill and Mine.

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $75 for VIP seating. A general admission five-day pass is available for $195. Tickets and the schedule are available at www.knoxvillefashionweek.com. This year’s show supports Autism charities like Autism Speaks and the Autism Achievement Academy.

