Kids fair heading to Knoxville Expo Center

The Knoxville Expo Center will hold the Knoxville Kids Fair February 25 & 26.

The event boasts the largest indoor carnival in the region where families can experience a fun time complete with fair food, inflatable bouncy houses, pony rides, miniature golf, magic shows, and much more.

Doors will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Ticket prices for the Knoxville Kids Fair varies.  Tickets for children ages 2-15 cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door.  Adults with children get free admission, but they have to buy a $5 play pass to take advantage of the fun.  Children under 2 years old are free.

You can visit http://www.knoxvillekidsfair.com/ for more information.

