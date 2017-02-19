Kids fair heading to Knoxville Expo Center

Related Coverage Greene County Fair has new partner for carnival rides after Ferris wheel accident

The Knoxville Expo Center will hold the Knoxville Kids Fair February 25 & 26.

The event boasts the largest indoor carnival in the region where families can experience a fun time complete with fair food, inflatable bouncy houses, pony rides, miniature golf, magic shows, and much more.

Doors will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Ticket prices for the Knoxville Kids Fair varies. Tickets for children ages 2-15 cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Adults with children get free admission, but they have to buy a $5 play pass to take advantage of the fun. Children under 2 years old are free.

You can visit http://www.knoxvillekidsfair.com/ for more information.

