KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jaime Nared lead all scorers with 19 points in the Lady Vols’ 59-46 win over Arkansas Sunday.

Mercedes Russell added a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards.

Although the Lady Vols were down 23-22 at the half, strong play from Nared helped the team overcome the deficit to come out on top.

Tennessee was also playing without star Diamond DeShields.

The Lady Vols improve to 17-10 on the season and 8-6 in the SEC. The team hosts Florida at 7 p.m. on Thursday.