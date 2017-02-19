Alcoa police search for person of interest

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
alcoa-pd

ALCOA (WATE) – Alcoa police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown subject, Sunday night.

This individual is a person of interest in an on-going criminal investigation. There is no word on why this person is being sought by police.

alcoa-pd-2

Anyone with information which could lead to the unknown suspect’s identity is asked to contact officer Dustin Cook at 865-981-4111 or by email at dcook@cityofalcoa-tn.gov.

Individuals can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s