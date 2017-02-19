Alcoa police search for person of interest

ALCOA (WATE) – Alcoa police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown subject, Sunday night.

This individual is a person of interest in an on-going criminal investigation. There is no word on why this person is being sought by police.

Anyone with information which could lead to the unknown suspect’s identity is asked to contact officer Dustin Cook at 865-981-4111 or by email at dcook@cityofalcoa-tn.gov.

Individuals can remain anonymous.

