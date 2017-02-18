Workshop works to prepare Knoxville candidates for campaign trail

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Leadership Knoxville hosted its Campaign 101 workshop Saturday to prepare people considering running for public office for the campaign trail.

“I’ve been working in the field I’m thinking of running in for a number of years,” said Lee Tramel. “I think really it’s just another way to serve my community. It’s a way that I can give back with my talents and gifts that I’ve been blessed with. I believe that I’ve been prepared to do this.”

Leadership Knoxville has been hosting the workshop since 2002.

“To help people have the tools that they need to make the conscious decision to run for office and that we produce great leaders for our community,” said Leadership Knoxville President and CEO Tammy White.

State Senator Richard Briggs is a returning participant to the workshop. Ten years ago he came as county commission candidate eager to learn.

“I learned they call it political science for a reason, because there is a science behind running for public office,” Senator Briggs.

Today he says he hopes to share his experience and knowledge with up and comers.

“I think I’ll bring the perspective of what you need to do as a candidate,” said Senator Briggs. “Not so much how to plan the campaign, but what you need to do to listen to people who are professionals in campaigning and also let them know about the hard work that’s involved.”

Other speakers included Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and Cliff Rodgers, Knox County Administrator of Elections.

To learn more or get involved with Leadership Knoxville’s events, go to their website www.leadershipknoxville.com.