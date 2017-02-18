Vols bounce back, race past Missouri 90-70

Knoxville (WATE) – Following their most lopsided loss of the season Tuesday night to Kentucky, Tennessee responded in a huge way Saturday, blowing past outmatched Missouri (7-19, 2-12 SEC) 90-70.

Robert Hubbs, sporting some new cornrows, dropped 21 points, including 11 in the first half as he led the way for the Vols to a 13 point halftime lead. It was his first game over 20 since scoring 25 in their home win against Kentucky on January 24th. Grant Williams picked up the scoring for Tennessee after the break, with 16 in the second half en route to a game-high 25. It was just the third time this year, and the first in SEC games, that Tennessee (15-12, 7-7 SEC) had two scorers over 20.

Tennessee raced out to a 41-28 halftime lead behind the three-point arc. The Vols shot 5-for-9 (55%) from distance in the first half, and 8-for-21 (38%) for the game.

Missouri was led by Terrence Phillips, who scored 18 on 6-for-9 from the field, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome a Tennessee team licking their wounds from Tuesday’s 83-58 defeat in Lexington.

Admiral Schofield added 17, while Shembari Phillips chipped in with 10.

The Vols look ahead to Vanderbilt Wednesday night, with just two home games, and two road games remaining before the SEC Tournament in Nashville from March 8th to the 12th.