Pres. Trump set to hold campaign rally in Florida

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Trump is visiting Boeing South Carolina to see the Boeing 787 Dreamliner before heading to his estate Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for the weekend. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump was sworn into office last month, but the Commander in Chief is already planning a campaign rally in Florida on February 18.

President Trump’s campaign website says the rally will be held at a hanger at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport.  White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the rally a “campaign event” that is “being run by the campaign.”

This will be the President’s first rally since his election victory in November, and he is predicting a large turn-out.  President Trump is expected to fly to Florida on Air Force One.

Paperwork was filed on the day of President Trump’s inauguration for a possible re-election bid in 2020.  President Obama did not file his re-election paperwork until 19 months beforehand, and President Bush did not file for re-election until 18 months beforehand.

