Pres. Trump set to hold campaign rally in Florida

President Trump was sworn into office last month, but the Commander in Chief is already planning a campaign rally in Florida on February 18.

President Trump’s campaign website says the rally will be held at a hanger at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the rally a “campaign event” that is “being run by the campaign.”

This will be the President’s first rally since his election victory in November, and he is predicting a large turn-out. President Trump is expected to fly to Florida on Air Force One.

Paperwork was filed on the day of President Trump’s inauguration for a possible re-election bid in 2020. President Obama did not file his re-election paperwork until 19 months beforehand, and President Bush did not file for re-election until 18 months beforehand.

