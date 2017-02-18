Pence vows US will hold Russia accountable

Related Coverage Trump slams intel officials, media over Flynn and Russia

MUNICH (WATE) – Vice President Mike Pence vowed the U.S. will “hold Russia accountable” at a security conference in Germany February 18.

Vice President Pence says the U.S. would demand Russia to honor a 2015 peace deal to end violence in Eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russia-backed separatists. Pence went on to say he believes President Trump can find common ground with Russia.

On the subject of terrorism, the Vice President did not offer any detailed policy proposals, instead expressing the U.S.’s commitment to fighting terrorism in broad terms.

Vice President Pence also spoke on the Trump administration’s commitment to NATO. He did stress NATO’s members need to spend more on defense, saying it “erodes the very foundation of our alliance” if they don’t.

This is Pence’s first overseas trip as Vice President. He is also expected to meet with the leaders of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Related Coverage: Trump slams intel officials, media over Flynn and Russia