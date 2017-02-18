Oak Ridge police investigate shooting

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Oak Ridge Police Department officers responded to the Methodist Medical Center Emergency Room to investigate a shooting that occurred in the Scarboro neighborhood, Friday night.

Police learned that a 19-year-old male had been injured by a gun shot. The victim was reluctant to cooperate with investigating officers and no witnesses to the shooting were located.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

If anyone that has information about the shooting, or any other crime, to contact the department at (865) 425-4399. Dial 911 if it is an emergency.