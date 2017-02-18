Oak Ridge children’s museum holds International Festival

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – With entertainment, food, craft vendors and activities from all over the world, the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge has a little something for everyone at their International Festival.

The festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, located at 461 West Outer Dr. in Oak Ridge. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $10 for children 3-18. All proceeds from the festival support the museum.

WATE 6 On Your Side anchors Kristin Farley and Tearsa Smith will emcee the event. Frank Murphy, who hosts an afternoon show on 93.1 WNOX radio, will broadcast live from the International Festival and Einstein Simplified, a comedy troupe that Murphy performs with, will close the festival with its improvisational comedy.

Having fun at the International Festival at the Children's Museum of Oak Ridge. Come down til 4pm. pic.twitter.com/XlChBdrlKe — Kristin Farley (@krisfarley) February 18, 2017

Children will learn origami at a Japanese booth, as well as other crafts at several International Bazaar booths. The Knoxville Area Model Railroaders will operate model trains at the World of Trains exhibit during the festival and Royal Magic Events will offer face painting and balloon animals for a small fee.

This is awesome! International Festival at Children's Museum of Oak Ridge. Going til 4. pic.twitter.com/tbE7GcIzo4 — Kristin Farley (@krisfarley) February 18, 2017

