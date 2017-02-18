Deputies investigate West Knox County shooting, injury reported

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Pellissippi Parkway.

Knox County Dispatch said they received a report that someone suffered a gunshot wound to the head. They said the call came in at 12:21 p.m. at 3309 George Light Road.

There is no information on the condition of the person that was shot. WATE 6 On Your Side has crews working on getting more information.

Sign up for push alerts with the WATE 6 On Your Side news app for updates on this breaking news story.