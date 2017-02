WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a 70-year-old southeastern Kentucky man has been found dead inside a home that burned.

Police identified the man as Grover C. Abbot of Stearns in McCreary County. Police said he was found dead inside the home Thursday night.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, but foul play isn’t suspected.

