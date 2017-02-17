Young Williams to celebrate Mardi Growl

KNOXVILLE(WATE) – Young-Williams Animal Center is ready to celebrate…Mardi Growl that is!

The animal shelter will host its 10th annual pet parade March 4. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Willow Avenue. There will be a festival on Market Square from noon to 2 p.m. There will be more than 60 vendors at the event.

Pet owners can register their dogs to be in the parade at MardiGrowl.org. Registration is $15 per dog, the price increases to $20 on the day of the event.

There will be costume contests for pets: Best Vol Spirit, Best Dawg Pack, Pet-Owner Look-a-Like, Most Unique Mixed Breed, Best Costume, Best Naked Dog and Best Dog Couple.

Young-Williams Animal Center offers pet adoptions, as well as discounted services: microchips, rabies vaccines and pet ID tags.

One of the many pets looking for a home is Asher, a 9-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier.