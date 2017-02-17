Which Wich opening locations in Alcoa, Fountain City

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-2017-02-17-17h53m20s130

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Popular sandwich shop Which Wich is opening locations in Alcoa and Fountain City.

These will be the third and fourth locations in the greater Knoxville area. There are already restaurants in Cedar Bluff and Oak Ridge.

Which Wich is well known for their design-your-own sandwich options. You simply fill out a form with all of your toppings to make your own personalized sandwich and milkshakes.

“We are looking forward to being involved in the community – working with local schools, churches, area businesses – and get our product out in the community too,” said owner and operator Jeff Hensley.

The new Alcoa location is currently under construction and will be open for business in April, while the Fountain City location is set to open in May.

