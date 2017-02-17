Smoke alarm saves Oak Ridge family from house fire

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – An Oak Ridge family made it out of their burning house overnight thanks to a smoke alarm that had been installed by the Oak Ridge Fire Department.

The fire was reported on Newberry Circle just after 1 a.m. Friday morning. Firefighters found the fire had been mostly put out when they arrived and moderate smoke was in the home.

The family said the smoke alarm woke them up. They found the fire, poured a pan of water on it, called 911 and left the home. Two adults and a child were outside when firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt, but the smoke had moderate smoke damage. The Red Cross placed the family in lodging for the remainder of the night.

The home’s smoke alarms had been installed as part of the Community Risk Reduction and Fire Prevention program. If you need smoke alarms in your home, call the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520 to schedule a visit at no charge.