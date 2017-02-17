Roane County School Board approves motion to consolidate 5 high schools

KINGSTON (WATE) – The Roane County School Board approved a motion to merge its current five high schools into one new 2,200 student capacity school.

Under the proposal, Harriman, Oliver Springs, Roane County, Rockwood, and Midway high schools would all close and consolidate. The decision came after months of failed options that would have changed the school district, many failing, one board member says, because of rezoning changes.

The vote, however, does not mean this change would happen overnight. The next steps in the process include financial and educational impact research. The Lewis Group, an architecture and design firm in Knoxville, is spearheading plans for location, design and budget of the new high school.

This research and plan creation should take at leastsix6 months, according to County Executive Ron Woody. Once a plan is set and location is finalized, the county commission will vote to approve the plans. Woody says the plan is not guaranteed until the commission approves both the financial and the educational impacts on the students–and the community.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Roane County Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins who was unavailable at the time of publication.