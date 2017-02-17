Old City music mural to be restored

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An Old City mural will be restored after it was painted over due to vandalism.

The music mural on 118 East Jackson Avenue will be restored by it’s original artist Walt Fieldsa. The mural shows the musical history of the state through images of East Tennessee musicians: Chet Atkins, Dolly Parton, Homer and Jethro, Everly Brothers, Mary Costa, RB Morris, Donald Brown, Brownie McGhee and others.

“The Knoxville music mural was a beloved part of the Old City landscape for years, and it’s great to know that it will be coming back,” said Rick Emmett, Downtown Coordinator for the City of Knoxville. “Thanks to Leigh Burch and Walt Fieldsa for working together to restore it. Public art enhances the character of downtown for both residents and visitors.”

According to developer and property owner Leigh Burch III, vandals defaced the mural with obscene drawings almost a year ago.

“Although I am in Florida working right now, I am already experimenting with new products I can use to remove the paint,” said Fieldsa. “In addition, I will basically re-do the entire mural with a much better paint, one that will fade less and hold up to weather far better. In the end, the mural will be much better than it was before.”

Burch is paying for the restoration. He has helped developed the Strechi Lofts, the Lerner Loffts, The Commerce Lofts and more.

“It’s always my goal to be a good neighbor and community-oriented business, so I am happy we can get this done,” said Burch

Work on the mural is expected to begin in April and finished in the summer.