Knox County Schools suspends elementary, middle summer school programs

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Schools is suspending its summer academic offerings for elementary and middle school students, according to a letter sent to parents Friday afternoon.

The letter from Interim Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jon Rysewyk says the school system conducted a review of its summer school programs and discovered they are not yielding the academic results they expected. Rysewyk says they will be working over the next year to redesign the summer programs to have a greater impact on students.

The rising ninth grade summer bridge and high school programs are not affected and will be administered this summer as they have been in the past.