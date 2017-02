WOODBINE, Ky. (WATE) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after a Whitley County home was destroyed in a fire.

Teresa Bunch, 50, faces charges for arson after a homeowner claims the suspect threatened to burn down his residence earlier.

She is being held at the Whitley County Detention Center and may face additional charges.

