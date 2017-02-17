Kentucky man wanted on drug, child endangerment charges

WOODBINE, KY (WATE) – A Kentucky man is wanted after being indicted on several charges.

Milford David Osborne, 43, was indicted in October 2016 for possession a controlled substance, endangerment to a child and manufacturing methamphetamine.

Investigators believe Osborne is in Woodbine. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says after receiving information on possible manufacturing of meth in a tent on Barton Hollow Road, a woman and a newborn were found and transported to a hospital.

If you have any information on Osborne, contact the sheriff’s department at 606-549-6017.