Kentucky man wanted on drug, child endangerment charges

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Whitley County Sheriff's Office)
(Photo: Whitley County Sheriff's Office)

WOODBINE, KY (WATE) – A Kentucky man is wanted after being indicted on several charges.

Milford David Osborne, 43, was indicted in October 2016 for possession a controlled substance, endangerment to a child and manufacturing methamphetamine.

Investigators believe Osborne is in Woodbine. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says after receiving information on possible manufacturing of meth in a tent on Barton Hollow Road, a woman and a newborn were found and transported to a hospital.

If you have any information on Osborne, contact the sheriff’s department at 606-549-6017.

