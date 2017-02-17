Hollywood Night Out brings Hollywood to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- Hollywood’s biggest night out is coming to Knoxville with the help of a local children’s charity.

Variety of Eastern Tennessee is teaming up with Regal Cinemas and WATE 6 On Your Side to host “Hollywood’s Night Out” on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. This year, the event will take place at Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre downtown.

“The only thing that matches the charm and allure of Hollywood’s biggest night, is the historic Tennessee Theatre,” said Rachel Lueras, Young Variety Board President. “We are excited to throw Knoxville a Hollywood party and view the awards show on the big screen in one the most elegant theatres in the world. Enjoy this chance to experience the glam of Hollywood stardom all while giving back to children in our community.”

To kick off the night, attendees will be able to experience a walk down the red carpet, take photographs, and bid in a silent auction. Items in the silent auction include jewelry, gift baskets, signed posters and memorabilia, and much more. Following these events, the 2017 Oscars will air live on the big screen at the Tennessee Theatre.

Throughout the evening hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a taste of Knoxville from several local vendors will be available to all guests. The local vendors attending the event include Cocoa Moon, Rothchild Catering, Five Bar, and Sapphire.

Not only is this event a great chance to watch the awards show live, but also an opportunity to support a local children’s program. Variety’s Kids on the Go! program was created to help children with disabilities overcome mobility challenges while gaining confidence and independence. The program provides children freedom to explore the world by supplying them with prosthetic limbs, walkers, wheelchairs, specially-designed adaptive bikes, and ramps.

Tickets to the event are $35 and can be purchased online or at the Tennessee Theatre ticket office.

