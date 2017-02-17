Hancock County man indicted for marijuana grow operation in home

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Richard Debski (source: TBI)
Richard Debski (source: TBI)

SNEEDVILLE (WATE) – A Hancock County man has been indicted after a marijuana grow operation was found in his home.

Richard Henry Debski, 70, is charged with manufacture of Schedule VI, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and prohibited weapons. He is being held on $10,000 bond.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division, the Governor’s Task Force on Marijuana Eradication and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in June 2016 reports of a marijuana grow operation at a home on Hickory Lane in Sneedville.

Agents determined Debski was the one growing the marijuana. He was also found in possession of a number of weapons, including firearms.

