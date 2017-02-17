East Tennesseans weigh in on President Trump’s immigration policies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The first month of a new presidential administration is almost over and in President Trump’s first days, a number of initiatives have been implemented regarding immigration.

The Associated Press reported on Friday a possible proposal by the administration that if cleared, National Guard troops would be mobilized in removing unauthorized immigrants in 11 states. The White House says that report is not true.

One of Roberto Martinez’s proudest pictures is from the day he graduated from University of Tennessee. He came to Knoxville from Mexico to get his college education.

“We have freedom and safety. There’s a lot of things that we have and we take for granted that we cannot enjoy in other parts of the world.”

Martinez is now the board president for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of East Tennessee and has been an American for seven years.

“Becoming a U.S. citizen was actually an honor and a privilege,” he said.

Martinez adds it’s disheartening to learn more about President Trump’s executive orders regarding immigration.

“It’s very painful to hear that. In reality our whole immigration system is broken,” he said.

While the White House says the proposal of mobilizing the National Guard to remove unauthorized immigrants is not true, it worries Martinez.

“It actually applies to everyone, not only the Hispanic community. So it’s a valid concern, a concern that everybody’s talking about it and very worried this is just going to create a lot of broken down families because we do have children who are born here,” he said.

On the other side, Sheila Wood says President Trump is doing a good job and she believes he’s putting us on the right path.

“I do think he is trying to crack down on crime. We know that there’s been so much crime because of the immigration issue, but then there are really good people from everywhere in the world. So I think it’s a fine line and he’s just trying to do his best,” said Wood.

Wood says it’s a dangerous time and immigration directives can be challenging.

“We have all the threats from outside our homeland, if you will, and then we have so much division in our homeland. So I think we should be working together,” added Wood.

No matter what happens, Martinez says immigration laws need to be enforced.

“We’re not thinking of solutions. We’re just trying to solve a problem, which in reality is that we don’t have a solution for yet,” he said.

Fran Ansley is a UT Law Professor Emeritus who works with advocacy groups and has done extensive research on immigration legalities. She couldn’t give specifics, but says the orders raise many complicated questions. Immigrants have rights and people are entitled to due process.

Ansley adds mobilizing the National Guard would be more of a question of separation of powers and she has questions of presidential power and separation of powers. She asks what is President Trump’s authority in terms of relationships between different parts of government?

Governor Haslam’s press secretary said the governor is aware of the reports but the state hasn’t received official notifications on the issue.