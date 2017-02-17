Contact us

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
iphone

We want to hear from you. Contact us in the following ways:

WATE 6 On Your Side

1306 North Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917

Main Line: (865) 637-6666

Submit a news tip

Report It LogoHelp shape the way WATE 6 On Your Side covers the news that matters the most to you. The easiest way to send video or photos to our reporters and producers is to Report It!

Department heads/managers:

Dean Littleton, General Manager
Jamie Foster, News Director
Kim Byrd, General Sales Manager
Melanie Morris, Director of Programming and Community Development
Matt Barrick, Creative Services Director
Brian Kroth, Chief Engineer
Tom McCoy, Production Supervisor
Brian Engelstad, Chief Photographer
Annie Culver, Digital Director

Send us a fax

Main: (865) 525-4091
Newsroom: (865) 523-3561
Sales Department: (865) 521-6611

Request video

To request segments on DVD please contact HP Video. HP Video is not affiliated with WATE 6 On Your Side and charges a fee for services.

For video licensing requests contact Production Supervisor, Tom McCoy.

Report closed captioning concerns

For closed-captioning issues during programs airing on WATE 6 On Your Side.
Voice: (865) 633-6871
Fax: (865) 633-5617
Email: captions@wate.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s