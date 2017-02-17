Ask the 6 Storm Team: Is winter of 2017 over?

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Whenever I visit schools or run into people at the grocery store, the number one question I have received over the last few weeks is will East Tennessee see any more snow?

To answer this question, I wanted to take a look back at the winter of 1987 and compare it to our current winter we are experiencing in Knoxville. In February and March of 1987, East Tennessee saw a total of 1.6 inches of snow, which is quite similar to what the area is experiencing this winter.

However, 10.5 inches of snow was recorded on April 3, 1987 in Knoxville. When there is a snowstorm in April it is called a dogwood snowstorm, because dogwood trees are typically in full bloom during that time of year. Just six days after snow, temperatures went right back up to the 70s.

My point is, winter is not over yet. No, we do not have any snow in the forecast the next 7 days because we have more 70s in the forecast.

We could definitely see another round of arctic air in East Tennessee or maybe even another snow storm or two through March and April.

