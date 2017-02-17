Alvin Sanders takes over Morristown West football program

MORRISTOWN, Tn. (WATE) – The Morristown West Trojans did not have to look far to find a new head football coach.

Alvin Sanders, who has spent the last month serving as the interim head coach, was promoted to the full-time position on Friday. The former offensive coordinator is the sixth head coach in program history. Sanders, 35, replaces Larry Brown, who left after eight seasons for the same position at Knoxville West Jan. 17.

Before joining Brown’s staff at Morristown West, Sanders was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Washington County (Ga.), where he coached quarterbacks along with being the head track coach in 2006.

Sanders was a standout wide receiver at Carson-Newman University. The 2003 graduate left the program with 1,492 career receiving yards, a number that ranks eighth in school history. He also has the record for the longest reception in program history as he caught a 98-yard pass from Leonard Guyton in the Western Oregon game in 2002.

Following his playing career, Sanders remained at Carson-Newman for two seasons as a graduate assistant with the wide receivers while earning his Master’s degree in Business Education.

Morristown West enters 2017 after back-to-back 10-3 campaigns. He Trojans advanced to the Class 5A Quarterfinals both seasons.