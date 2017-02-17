Adorable video shows dads invited to Philadelphia dance class

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WATE) – Hilarious videos show dads attempting to copy their children’s dance moves.

Philadelphia Dance Center decided to invite fathers to their dance class for Valentine’s Day. The dads did not disappoint.

Videos posted to the school’s Facebook page show dads pliéing and leaping across the floor, with little-to-no formal dance training. Several fathers even donned tutus.

“We are so overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world,” said Thom McIntyre, Studio Owner and Artistic Director of Philadelphia Dance Center. “Yesterday pales in comparison to the support you provide your children day in and day out. It is your support and love behind the scenes that makes them amazing dancers,” said the dance company on their Facebook page after the videos went viral.”

McIntyre said his school has both boys and girls enrolled in their classes. They said all of the positive feedback they have received just proves that dance can bring beauty, love and joy into the world.

“It just proves that art, love and family are the international language,” said McIntyre.