University of Tennessee throws shade at Kiffin on Twitter

Lauren Castle, WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Lane Kiffin gestures as he speaks after being introduced as the new Florida Atlantic head football coach, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Boca Raton, Fla. The school announced the move on Twitter on Tuesday, a day after Alabama coach Nick Saban said his offensive coordinator was leaving to take over the Owls. It's the fourth opportunity for Kiffin to be a head coach, after an NFL stint with the Oakland Raiders and college ones at Tennessee and USC. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s Twitter account is creating some laughs this week.

(Photos AP and Comedy Central)
The official account threw shade at Florida Atlantic University Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin yesterday.

Comedian Daniel Tosh tweeted at the university, asking if he would need extra security just in case people mistake him for the former UT football coach. The university replied: “Who?”

Tosh has impersonated Kiffin on his Comedy Central TV show in the past with his skit “Kiffin’s Krimson Korner.”

Kiffin left his head coach position with the Vols after one season. He accepted a job at the University of Southern California, but was later fired. He worked as Alabama’s offensive coordinator before accepting his current job at FAU.

 

