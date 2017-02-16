Tennessee opens spring practice March 21

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – I had my eyes glued on football for over five months until this past weekend.

There were no more games to watch but still plenty to talk about. On Rocky Top, it’s a year-round conversation. From the regular football season, to the recruiting season, to the spring season.

Tennessee laid out its spring schedule on Wednesday.

Tuesday, March 21 – Practice #1

Thursday, March 23 – Practice #2

Saturday, March 25 – Practice #3

Tuesday, March 28 – Practice #4

Thursday, March 30 – Practice #5

Saturday, April 1 – Practice #6

Tuesday, April 4 – Practice #7

Thursday, April 6 – Practice #8

Saturday, April 8 – Practice #9

Tuesday, April 11 – Practice #10

Thursday, April 13 – Practice #11

Saturday, April 15 – Practice #12

Tuesday, April 18 – Practice #13

Thursday, April 20 – Practice #14

Saturday, April 22 – Practice #15 (DISH Orange & White Game)

Going in to spring, there a number of hot-button topics, the first starting at quarterback. Who will be the next face of the offense after Josh Dobbs? The frontrunners will be sophomore Jarrett Guarantano or junior Quinten Dormady. The spring season ends April 22 with the annual Orange and White Game.