Teen charged with false threat at Roane County high school

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Midway High School
KINGSTON (WATE) – An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with making a false threat at Midway High School in Roane County earlier this week.

Houston Knight, 18, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in connection with what the Roane County Sheriff’s Office says is an online posting allegedly making a false report of a threat to the school from Monday, February 6.

Knight is charged with making a false report, which could carry a sentence of three to 15 years in prison. He will be held in the Roane County Jail pending an initial court appearance on February 24, unless he makes bond before then. Bond has not yet been set.

