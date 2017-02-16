TBI to release investigation into East Tennessee fraudulent liens

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) will hold a news conference to announce arrests made in East Tennessee as the result of an investigation into fraudulent liens.

Agents are expected to announce details on the investigation at TBI headquarters in Nashville at 3:00 p.m. E/T. TBI Director Mark Gwyn, TBI Deputy Director Jason Locke, Assistant Commissioner TN Safety and Homeland Security Rick Shipkowski and 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk will speak at the news conference.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Jennifer Webb is in Nashville for the announcement. Follow her on Twitter (@WATEJennifer) for updates.

