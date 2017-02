GATLINBURG (WATE) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park crews are working to find a man who ran from park rangers after they pulled his car over in the park.

Park spokesperson Dana Soehn says around 3 p.m., a park ranger pulled over a car on Little River Road in the Meigs Falls area. The adult male driver ran through the river and into the woods.

Park rangers have established a perimeter and a Sevier County K-9 unit is working to help find the man. No other information has been released.