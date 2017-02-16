Six Vols invited to NFL Combine

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The NFL Combine is less than two weeks away. 330 athletes from around the country received invitations, six coming from Tennessee.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Josh Malone, defensive end Derek Barnett, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and defensive back Cam Sutton will all be in Indianapolis when the combine kicks off Feb. 28.

Tennessee has gone two years without having a player drafted. That will change this season and by the looks of it, it could come as early as the first round.

Several NFL Draft analysts have projected both Barnett and Kamara as being selected in the first 32 picks.

After the NFL Combine, the Vols will have one more opportunity to impress scouts. Tennessee will host its NFL Pro Day March 29.

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia, Pa.