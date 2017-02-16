Report: Tennessee youth substance use on decline

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
pill bottle drugs

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says youth substance use is declining in Tennessee, according to a new report from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration.

The report compared the year ranges of 2004-2006 and 2012-2014 and found illicit drug use dropped from 6 percent to 3 percent, alcohol use declined from 14 percent to 10 percent, misuse of pain relievers dropped from 9 percent to 5 percent, and cigarette use declined from 13 percent to 7 percent.

The report also says Tennessee’s youth substance youth trends have been decreasing at a faster rate than the national average. Tennessee youth illicit drug use is now at or below the national average, and fewer Tennessee youth used marijuana in the past month than the national average.

More online: Read the full report

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s