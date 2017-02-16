Report: Tennessee youth substance use on decline

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says youth substance use is declining in Tennessee, according to a new report from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration.

The report compared the year ranges of 2004-2006 and 2012-2014 and found illicit drug use dropped from 6 percent to 3 percent, alcohol use declined from 14 percent to 10 percent, misuse of pain relievers dropped from 9 percent to 5 percent, and cigarette use declined from 13 percent to 7 percent.

The report also says Tennessee’s youth substance youth trends have been decreasing at a faster rate than the national average. Tennessee youth illicit drug use is now at or below the national average, and fewer Tennessee youth used marijuana in the past month than the national average.

More online: Read the full report