Randy Boyd honored at Knoxville Boy Scout event

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville’s own Randy Boyd was honored Thursday night at the annual Distinguished Citizen Dinner for his work with East Tennessee Boy Scouts.

Boyd until recently served as Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development and has said he is considering a run for governor. For several years he has served as a den leader in East Tennessee, even serving as the Great Smoky Mountain Council president for two years.

Growing up in scouting as a boy, as a scout leader, and to be recognized means everything. It feels surreal. The people that have won it before are governors are senators, people that have won national football championships. So why they picked me, I’m not sure, but I’ve been told stop protesting and just say thank you,” said Boyd.

In years past, significant leaders have been honored, but few have played as big a part in the Great Smoky Mountain Council, which works with approximately 10,000 Boy Scouts in 21 East Tennessee counties.