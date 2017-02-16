Pet oxygen masks donated to Knox County Rural/Metro firefighters

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Some new equipment was donated to Rural/Metro in Knox County Thursday with the hopes of helping save pets in the event of a house fire.

The Rural/Metro Fire Department received pet oxygen masks from Invisible Fence Brand. The masks work just like oxygen masks for humans except they’re smaller and fitted especially for animals.

It’s estimated more than 40,000 pets die each year in fires, most from smoke inhalation.

“Our experiences are that the pets are just as important as other humans, occasionally more important. Anytime we’re able to save a pet, and we have many times before, we see that as our way to do our jobs and to give back to the people that support us,” said Battalion Chief Jeff Devlin.

The donations were made as part of Invisible Fence Brand’s Project Breathe week. By the end of the week, nearly 200 oxygen masks will have been delivered to fire departments and first responders across Tennessee.