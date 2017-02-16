Man charged in East Knoxville murder

Related Coverage 2 Knoxville shootings now investigated as homicides

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing a man last month in East Knoxville.

Odell Glass, 34, is charged with first degree murder, felony murder, and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is being held in the Knox County Detention Center without bond.

The Knoxville Police Department says Michael Nolan, 58, was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on January 3 and later died of his injuries. Glass was arrested on January 4 on outstanding warrants for evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.

He was indicted in Nolan’s murder earlier this week.