Lady Vols suffer upset to Alabama for second consecutive season

TUSCALOOSA, Al. (WATE) – Tennessee let it happen again.

Almost one year after the Crimson Tide upset the Lady Vols on Feb. 25 last season, Alabama dealt Tennessee a 65-57 loss on Thursday.

Before last season, Alabama had not taken down Tennessee since March 3, 1984. The Lady Vols all-time series lead moves to 49-4.

Tennessee never could get in a rhythm, especially after junior guard Diamond DeShields was carted off on a stretcher after colliding with an Alabama player. During a mid-game sideline interview, Holly Warlick said she expected DeSheilds to be fine.

Mercedes Russell, who joined the 1,000-point club, scored a team-high 17 points. The junior center came in with 996 career points.

Alexa Middleton and Schaquilla Nunn were the only other Lady Vols to score in double figures. Nunn scored 15 points with a game-high 15 rebounds. Jaime Nared, one of Tennessee’s leading scorers this season, totaled just 4 points. Nared was 1-12 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s Coco Knight put on a show. The junior guard entered Thursday averaging 3.5 points per game, scored a game-high 18 points to go with 8 rebounds. Both were career highs for Knight.

Tennessee (16-10, 7-6 SEC) will host Arkansas Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.