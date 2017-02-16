Lady Vols’ DeShields taken off court on stretcher after apparent head injury

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Tennessee guard Diamond DeShields (11) shoots over Mississippi State guard Blair Schaefer (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee guard Diamond DeShields (11) shoots over Mississippi State guard Blair Schaefer (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WATE) – Lady Vols guard Diamond DeShields had to be taken off the court in a stretcher due to an apparent head injury at Thursday night’s game against Alabama.

The Lady Vols tweeted that DeShields was taken to the hospital as a precaution. DeShields’ head apparently hit someone’s thigh and snapped back. She was moving her extremities when she was taken off in the stretcher.

Coach Holly Warlick said in a sideline interview she expects DeShields will be okay.

The Alabama Crimson Tide was leading 30 to 26 at halftime at Coleman Coliseum.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s