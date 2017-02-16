Lady Vols’ DeShields taken off court on stretcher after apparent head injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WATE) – Lady Vols guard Diamond DeShields had to be taken off the court in a stretcher due to an apparent head injury at Thursday night’s game against Alabama.

The Lady Vols tweeted that DeShields was taken to the hospital as a precaution. DeShields’ head apparently hit someone’s thigh and snapped back. She was moving her extremities when she was taken off in the stretcher.

Coach Holly Warlick said in a sideline interview she expects DeShields will be okay.

Update: @DDDeshields was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. We sincerely appreciate everyone's concern. — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) February 17, 2017

The Alabama Crimson Tide was leading 30 to 26 at halftime at Coleman Coliseum.

DeShields' head hit a thigh and snapped back. She's moving her extremities (gave multiple thumbs up) and was stretchered off. — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWhiteman) February 17, 2017