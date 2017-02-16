Greeneville man charged with extortion

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Joshua Darwyn Tweed (Greeneville Police Department)
Joshua Darwyn Tweed (Greeneville Police Department)

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – The Greeneville Police Department has charged a man with two counts of extortion.

Police said Joshua Darwyn Tweed, 29, of Greeneville was charged after a yearlong investigation. Investigators said they believe there may be more victims that have not come forward.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the remaining victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective David White at (423) 783-2834. Officers said Tweed had also used other names, two of which are Matt Smith and Anna Scott.

