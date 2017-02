Greeneville man charged with extortion

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – The Greeneville Police Department has charged a man with two counts of extortion.

Police said Joshua Darwyn Tweed, 29, of Greeneville was charged after a yearlong investigation. Investigators said they believe there may be more victims that have not come forward.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the remaining victims. Anyone¬†with information is asked to call Detective David White at (423) 783-2834. Officers said Tweed had also used other names, two of which are Matt Smith and Anna Scott.