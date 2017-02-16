Crews help man stuck on pole in Knoxville

(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)
(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man was stuck on a pole near the University of Tennessee’s softball complex.

Crews responded to the scene to help the man sometime before 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

The Knoxville Fire Department believes the man is uninjured. The man is now off the pole.

There is no more information at this time. 

