KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man was stuck on a pole near the University of Tennessee’s softball complex.

Crews responded to the scene to help the man sometime before 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

The Knoxville Fire Department believes the man is uninjured. The man is now off the pole.

There is no more information at this time.

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.

PHOTOS: Crews help man stuck on pole in Knoxville View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Knoxville Fire Department) (Photo: Knoxville Fire Department) (Photo: Knoxville Fire Department) (Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)