Chimney Tops Trail in Smokies mostly intact after wildfires

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Nearly three months have passed since the devastating wildfires broke out in Sevier County, killing 14 people and causing nearly a billion dollars in damage. Two juveniles were charged with starting the fires in the Chimney Tops, which eventually spread to Gatlinburg and the surrounding area.

On Wednesday, WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Kristin Farley was able to take a look at the damage in the Chimney Tops first hand as officials allowed the media to hike up the trail for the first time.

She said she expected to see charred remains and fire damage along the entire trail, but found the first 1.9 miles – the river crossing, the stairs put in place as part of the Forever Trails project – were all still intact. About 90 percent of the Chimney Tops Trail remains unscathed. At 1.9 miles, the damage becomes evident.

The National Park Service says that is the area where the fire burned the most intensely. Most of the trail is gone. The area is littered with debris, downed trees and twisted roots. There is also some evidence of landslides in the area.

“It’s important to us, especially with the investment we’ve made to this trail with the Trails Forever project, is to allow the public to again experience this and not let the devastation take this trail away from all of us,” said Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson Dana Soehn.

Kristin was able to examine the first pinnacle where the rock scramble is usually held, but officials say that area is incredibly unsafe. Park officials say they hope to open the first 1.9 miles of the Chimney Tops Trail to the public by summer, but the rest of the trail will not be open at all this year.

“We need to let the rest of trail set and give it time to heal before we can do any type of future work on it,” said Soehn. “It wouldn’t be sustainable for us to build something on an unstable slope.”

Officials say 11,000 acres burned inside the park, but about 7,000 of those are considered low, meaning mainly brush burned and no long term damage is expected. They say it could take 80 years for the vegetation at the top of the trail to return to pre-fire levels.

PHOTOS: Hiking the Chimney Tops Trail View as list View as gallery Open Gallery