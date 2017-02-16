Big Ears Festival announces 2017 lineup

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Big Ears Festival)
(Photo: Big Ears Festival)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Big Ears Festival has announced its 2017 lineup. There will be more than 100 performances during the four-day festival.

But what is with the name? Big ears means someone who is able to hear many qualities of music.

The festival will feature musicians like Alvin Curran, Claire Chase, Colleen, Emilia Amper and more.

 

Also, there will be showings and discussion for many films including “The Sinking of the Titanic,” “Stop Making Sense,” and “Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids.”

The festival will be collaborating with artists and area organizations to provide experiences for festival goers. One of the events will feature the artwork of University of Tennessee Jered Sprecher. His work is currently being shown at the Knoxville Museum of Art.

For a full listing of performances and ticket information, visit BigEarsFestival.com. The festival will be March 23-26.

