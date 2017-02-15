State lawmakers walk out of press conference after interruptions by protesters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State Rep. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) and Sen. Mae Beavers (R- Mt. Juliet) were set to discuss details of Tennessee’s proposed bathroom bill and Defense of Marriage Act Wednesday.

The two began to hold their press conference when protesters in the audience began to speak out and voice their discontent with the bills.

When interrupted, Rep. Pody asked a protester if he would like to let him speak. The protester said he really didn’t care either way.

After others began to speak, Rep. Pody turned to Sen. Beavers and asked if she was done. They both then walked out of the meeting room.

Upset protesters followed the two as they walked to their offices.

The two had previously introduced the Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act, which would define marriage as between one man and one woman in Tennessee, despite what outside courts decide.

The so-called bathroom bill introduced by Tennessee lawmaker Susan Lynn has also created controversy and economic threats for Nashville.

